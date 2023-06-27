Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,809 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

