Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,574 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE FCX opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

