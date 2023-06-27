Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $336.81 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.05 and a twelve month high of $363.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.92 and a 200-day moving average of $329.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

