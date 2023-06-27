Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,626,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 333,702 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $598,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $185.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $188.05.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

