Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2,119.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Genpact by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,143,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,143,188.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,904,645. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

