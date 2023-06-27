GenWealth Group Inc. Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 707 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $328.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

