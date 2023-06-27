GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $13.56 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $188.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

