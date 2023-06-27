Guardian Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.72.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.27 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $188.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

