Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $923,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

CNI opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

