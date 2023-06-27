Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after buying an additional 54,723 shares in the last quarter. Lion Long Term Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,298.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,389.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,766.92. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

