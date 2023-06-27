Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $553,559,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,740,000 after purchasing an additional 330,125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,275,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,120,000 after purchasing an additional 458,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,728,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,410,000 after purchasing an additional 728,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

