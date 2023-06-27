Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.6 %

FCNCA opened at $1,189.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,189.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $920.42. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,345.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.