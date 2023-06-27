Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,511 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $218.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.14 and a 200-day moving average of $213.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

