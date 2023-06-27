Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,537 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $4,504,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $282.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.