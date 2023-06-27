Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,691 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,658.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,844,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,745,000 after buying an additional 1,739,139 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,604,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after buying an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

