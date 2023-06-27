Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after acquiring an additional 508,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,232,000 after buying an additional 286,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,603,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $86.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.59%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

