Hamlin Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,590 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $114,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.63 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $425.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

