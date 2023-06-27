HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,860 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rollins by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,131,000 after purchasing an additional 644,565 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Insider Activity at Rollins

Rollins Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

