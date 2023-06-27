HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 506 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $192.20 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.