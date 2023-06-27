HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 693 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

