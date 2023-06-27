HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 48,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.