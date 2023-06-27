HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $201.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

