HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.98 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

