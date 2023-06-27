HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.75.

Equinix stock opened at $759.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $734.70 and a 200-day moving average of $710.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $792.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

