HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

MCO opened at $334.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $351.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

