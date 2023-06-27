HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,512,000 after purchasing an additional 183,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,309,000 after purchasing an additional 936,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

