HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,219 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after purchasing an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,165,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

