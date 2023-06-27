HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in City by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in City by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 624,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on City in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

City Stock Performance

City stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.85 million. City had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 36.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity at City

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $141,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $310,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $710,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $141,623.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $310,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $252,185. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

City Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

