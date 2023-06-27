HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.37. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $183.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

