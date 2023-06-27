HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 686 shares of company stock valued at $137,509 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.94 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.07 and a 200-day moving average of $201.52. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

