HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 111,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 310,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,695,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 50,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.