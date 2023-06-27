HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $69,969,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE KMI opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

