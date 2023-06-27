HB Wealth Management LLC Has $12.58 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

