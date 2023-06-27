HB Wealth Management LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $463.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.41. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

