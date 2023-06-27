HB Wealth Management LLC Has $421,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

