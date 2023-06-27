HB Wealth Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ANET opened at $150.82 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.31 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.