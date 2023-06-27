HB Wealth Management LLC Has $438,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $316.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.82. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $339.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

