HB Wealth Management LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

