HB Wealth Management LLC Has $456,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 73.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ball by 238.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

