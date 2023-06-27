HB Wealth Management LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Illumina by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.69. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

