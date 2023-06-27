HB Wealth Management LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

