HB Wealth Management LLC Has $545,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.