HB Wealth Management LLC Has $571,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.22. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

