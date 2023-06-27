HB Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.8 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

