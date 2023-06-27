HB Wealth Management LLC Has $634,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,287,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,490,000 after purchasing an additional 691,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,541,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $178.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.61. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

