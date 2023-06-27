HB Wealth Management LLC Has $639,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after purchasing an additional 524,276 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $157.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.10.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

