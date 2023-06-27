HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $481.82 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.96 and a 200-day moving average of $470.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

