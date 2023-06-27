HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,165 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $64.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -242.42%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

