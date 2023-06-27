HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 44 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $748.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $688.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.63 and a 52-week high of $751.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

