HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 472 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

